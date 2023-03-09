Whales prefer RenQ Finance (RENQ) over Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), here’s why

The trillion-dollar market for cryptocurrencies has attracted a lot of interest from both institutional and retail investors, making them the best investments in the financial world.

To diversify their holdings and generate enormous profits, big-money investors have continued to add additional funds to the RENQ coin. Whales are also selling their SHIB and DOGE positions.

The whales are picking RENQ above SHIB and DOGE because they think that RENQ tokens will return at least 10 times as much in the upcoming months and also produce long-term gains due to their greater utility.

Memecoins lack the quality and utility to attract Whales since they were just created as a mimic of previous assets.

Whales are dumping Dogecoin & Shiba Inu

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a parody of the speculative crypto industry, was launched in late 2013. Being a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency, Dogecoin requires a network of miners to validate transactions and ensure that all participants agree on the current state of the distributed ledger.

Despite reaching a peak value of $0.738 in 2021, Dogecoin has plummeted by over 90% and is now trading at $0.0738 as of writing. Large investors, known as whales, have lost faith in the coin due to its lack of recovery and positive outlook.

In contrast, Shiba Inu is a meme token that aims to replace Bitcoin in cryptocurrency transactions. It takes its name from a Japanese hunting dog breed.

The token was designed to be controlled by its users. However, it has dropped a significant -87% from its peak value, leading whales to switch to the new market leader, RenQ Finance.

RenQ Finance (RENQ)

RenQ Finance serves as a centralized platform for the decentralized world of cryptocurrency, offering users access to fast, transparent, and free DEFI services on its platform.

At the core of RenQ’s operation is a community-driven model, with RENQDAO empowering active members to engage in forums, communicate with the development team, and take up “board member” roles that make important decisions through voting.

The RENQ token plays a critical role in enabling this process, serving as the platform’s native currency for governance. Users with RENQ tokens have the ability to vote or contribute to the liquidity pool. This unique model attracts whales to RenQ as it operates within a decentralized economy.

RenQ Finance includes mind-blowing features that make Crypto Whales choose it above Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. They include:

Cross-Chain Compatibility: This is the phrase used to describe how two blockchains that are largely independent of one another can interact with one another. The RenQ system comes with this premium feature pre-installed. High Position Volume with a Little Spread: The RenQ platform executes trades using an off-chain order book, which shortens the transaction time and reduces the spread compared to using an automated market maker technique. RenQ uses two-factor authentication (2FA) security settings to assist users in protecting their private keys and therefore securing their funds.

The only way to access any user assets that are kept on the blockchain is with the user’s private key.

4. Endless Liquidity: RenQ’s aggregation method draws liquidity from several exchange platforms, enabling it to spread out a single trading transaction over several DEXs to get a competitive price.

RenQ Finance offers a comprehensive solution for all your trading needs. With the RenQ wallet, users can easily participate in a variety of DeFi activities, including staking, lending, trading, farming, and more. This feature has made RenQ more attractive to Whales than other popular tokens like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

