March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Dierona Mandarin Festival returns

By Eleni Philippou
Oranges, tangerines, carambolas and kiwis are in season now as Cyprus’ spring trees blossom yet March is dedicated to one more fruit that locals love to eat – the mandarin. These citrus fruit, along with their fragrant white flower blossoms, decorate the trees of Dierona village and to celebrate the village’s community council is organising a Mandarin Festival this weekend.

Pre-Covid, Dierona village held annual Mandarin festivals. Since the pandemic, the festival has not happened for three years yet the time has arrived for it to make its comeback. This coming weekend, Dierona village is excited to host once again its beloved annual fiesta.

From 11am to 6pm on Sunday, the village square will fill with visitors and locals to taste all sorts of mandarin-inspired food. Sweet treats, mandarin breads and spoon desserts will be available to taste as well as a variety of mandarin liquers, juices and even mandarin zivania.

The village’s abundant citrus orchards and numerous citrusy creations that will decorate the square will welcome visitors. An open-air market will sell traditional dishes and products while a Cypriot music and dance programme will enrich the festival with a series of performances.

 

3rd Mandarine Festival

By the Community Council of Dierona, the Regional Association of Women and Youth of Limassol. March 11-12. Dierona village square, Limassol district. 11am-6pm

