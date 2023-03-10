March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusGreece

Eight Larnaca to Piraeus ferry trips in August and September

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
A total of eight ferry trips will run in August and September from the port of Larnaca to Piraeus, it was announced on Friday during a press conference for the official launch of the sea routes from Larnaca to the port of Athens.

In written statement Kition Ocean Port said the company has succeeded in securing a number of cruises from the port of Larnaca, thus laying the foundations for its classification as a growing passenger port.

The exact dates of the ferry trips will be announced within the next few days.

Addressing the event on behalf of Kition Ocean Holdings, Panos Alexandrou said that “we confirm in practice our commitment to upgrade the services provided to the Cypriot shipping industry, the optimal service and support of the local community, as well as the strengthening of the tourism product of the country and Larnaca.”

For his part, the Mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras said Kition Ocean Port in consultation with the companies operating the line reached an agreement so that this particular route will help not only the residents of Larnaca but also of the whole of Cyprus and the tourism of the island. It will also help initiate maritime connections with other neighbouring countries, the mayor said.

On behalf of the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company, Victor Mantovani said that this new route will serve residents of other provinces as well since Larnaca is in an advantageous geographical position.

He added that this move is expected to contribute to attracting tourists from the Greek market and at the same time boost the passenger traffic of Larnaca port.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

