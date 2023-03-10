March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsStartups and Innovation

TechIsland joins JASS software development initiative

By Panis Pieri0116
Non-profit organisation TechIsland this week announced a partnership with an annual international educational initiative for project-driven software development.

TechIsland is becoming the ecosystem partner of Joint Advanced Student School(JASS), an annual international initiative to study emerging technologies using project-driven software development.

JASS is an annual international initiative to study emerging technologies using project-driven software development. Students and professors from different countries gather for short-term, project-oriented, project-driven education in international teams. Over the course of 7 days, each team of students creates and delivers a finished project.

“We encourage undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate students of Cyprus universities with strong software engineering and development skills and an interest in new technologies, mobile devices, and the Internet of Things to join. The topic for 2023 is Smart context-sensitive traffic control,” TechIsland said.

JASS-2023 is dedicated to the study of smart context-sensitive traffic control and continuous software evolution technologies for cyber-physical systems. As part of the programme, you will use the Duckietown model city and its self-driving cars and smart traffic lights (all guided by AI) to help you solve the problem.

This year several international student project teams will work together in Agile mode for a week, supported by professors from the Technical University of Munich, Imperial College London, and Neapolis University Pafos using real hardware equipment. Furthermore, members from JetBrains will act as teaching assistants.

All participants will be accommodated during the school by the Neapolis University Pafos and the Leptos Group at the Coral Beach Hotel & Resort.

Participation is open. The programme is free and held in English.

Interested individuals can submit the application form here by March 10 to join the JASS 2023 programme.

“The selection process is based primarily on motivation, with possible additional assessments,” TechIsland said.

