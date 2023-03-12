March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BirdLife rescue lost vulture

By Katy Turner00
bird
Photo: Silvio Rusmigo

The recent rescue of a Viper is a stark proof of the power of human intervention, BirdLife Cyprus said after a bird was lost in Paphos forest.

One of a series of vultures tracked by the organisation was noticed to have landed in the dense Paphos forest, something which is unusual for this type of bird.

The situation became alarming when the bird remained in the same spot for several days, BirdLife said, leading its Life with Vultures team to intervene in case the bird needed care.

After walking the area, the team finally found her trapped in dense vegetation. “It was a moment of relief,” BirdLife said, while the bird was taken to the Game and Wildlife service’s rehabilitation centre.

The bird is now recovering and will be released into the wild once it regains its strength.

To carry out the rescue BirdLife was joined by the Game service and Civil Defence, which enlisted drones with a high-definition camera and a thermal camera.

“This adventure highlights the importance of teamwork and monitoring the movements of endangered species through GPS transmitters and intervention when needed,” BirdLife said. “We’re grateful for the help we received.

 

