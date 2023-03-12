March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

EU Cyprus problem role main topic of president’s Greece trip

By Katy Turner0114
ΠτΔ – Μνημόσυνο Σπύρου Κυπριανού //

The Cyprus problem and restarting negotiations to solve it will be at the centre of talks held this coming week between President Nikos Christodoulides and officials in Greece, where he will travel on Sunday on his first overseas official visit.

Christodoulides will have meetings in Athens on Monday and Tuesday, during which he will reiterate his belief that the EU must take a greater role in Cyprus negotiations, government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Letymbiotis said discussions will also seek to improve the already close ties between Cyprus and Greece, regional issues and the agenda of the upcoming EU leaders council.

The first priority is informing the Greek government in depth on Christodoulides’ plan to get the EU involved in Cyprus talks and the discussions he will have on this in Brussels. He said Nicosia and Athens need to be in close agreement in order to find a way out of the deadlock.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, migration and energy issues will also be on the table.

The president, Letymbiotis said, wants the government to have a more active role in EU discussions and not just those that concern Cyprus.

In Athens, Christodoulides will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis, his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the president of the House, the Greek foreign minister and Greek party leaders. He will also meet Greece’s Archbishop Ieronymos II.

He will be accompanied by the foreign minister, the government spokesman and other officials.

Related Posts

Tattoo convention returns for eighth time

Eleni Philippou

Agriculture minister pledges government support for the sector

Katy Turner

Police warn they will start checking for road tax payment

Katy Turner

Boat owners protest fees rise at Larnaca marina

Katy Turner

Has timeshare in Cyprus had its day?

Bejay Browne

Remand for arrested man hospitalised after fight in Larnaca (updated)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign