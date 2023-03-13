March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Buffalo pose new threat to halloumi

By Nick Theodoulou0547
Η ΕΕ ΚΑΤΟΧΥΡΩΣΕ ΤΟ ΧΑΛΛΟΥΜΙ ΩΣ Π.Ο.Π. ΤΗΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ

A British company is being grilled by the agriculture ministry over its ‘buffalomi’ product – a “halloumi style cheese” made from buffalo milk.

“After many trials, tastings and guidance from halloumi experts in Cyprus, we have managed to develop an outstanding grilling cheese,” the company’s website reads, adding that it “evolved with our creamy, nutrient-rich buffalo milk- and this cheese is no exception”.

Andreas Grigoriou, permanent secretary of the agriculture ministry, told Alpha that the product deviates from the protected designation of origin (PDO) regulations. As such, the government has contacted the relevant authority in the UK – with hopes that the company will be asked to withdraw the product. The ministry emphasised that the matter could end up in the courts unless the company complies.

The company’s website states that their cheese is made with a blend of cow and buffalo milk – “the first of its kind in the UK”.  It explained that it sought to diversify their products.

“The flavour is creamy and salty; pan fried or grilled it has a wonderful crisp on the outside, whilst retaining a squeaky, soft centre. The result of the buffalo milk gives its a tanginess and depth of flavour,” its description reads.

Under the PDO specs, 25 per cent of the milk in halloumi should come from sheep and goats (rising to 51 per cent in a couple of years), with the remainder from cow’s milk.

Until now most producers used only or a large percentage of cow’s milk, which they said, ensured a gentler flavour, preferred by European consumers.

 

