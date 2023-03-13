March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Planes at Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen airports grounded due to strike

By Reuters News Service00
airport workers protest at ber airport during a strike called by german trade union verdi, in berlin
Berlin airport : A passenger who was probably not informed about the strikes

Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg airports said no commercial flights would take off on Monday due to a strike by trade union Verdi over pay.

“Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at BER today, March 13. Incoming flights may also be affected,” Berlin airport said on its website.

Hamburg airport also said that arrivals could be delayed or cancelled. Bremen said were there would be no flights from its airport.

Verdi has called for security staff to strike at Berlin airport due to disputes over pay for working nights, weekends and bank holidays that had been going on for years.

It is the latest in a series of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies, including France, Britain and Spain, as higher food and energy prices knock incomes and living standards after the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Related Posts

Two decades after Saddam’s fall, Iraqis still haunted by disappearances

Reuters News Service

MEPs discuss migration issue, energy, and spyware this week in Strasbourg

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount

Reuters News Service

Eight dead after two boats capsize near San Diego

Reuters News Service

Russia says forces continue attack in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Reuters News Service

Greeks rally over train crash, labour unions gear for more walkouts

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign