March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman fined for driving at almost twice the speed limit

By Jonathan Shkurko045
A 27-year-old woman was fined €1,100 by the Larnaca district court on Monday after she was found driving at almost twice the speed on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway.

She also had seven points put on her driving licence.

The incident took place at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Haris Hadjiyiasemi, the woman was driving at 180 km/h instead of the allowed 100 km/h.

She was stopped by traffic police officers, arrested and taken to the Aradippou police station, where she was charged in writing and released.

