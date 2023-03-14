March 14, 2023

32 Greek and Turkish Cypriots join bases police force

By Jonathan Shkurko0169
sba police graduation

A total of 32 new recruits have now completed their first week as SBA Police constables after taking their official oath in Dhekelia last week.

According to Sovereign Base Areas, the officers, both Greek and Turkish Cypriots, will now begin an intensive two-year probationary period during which they will be trained in every aspect of law enforcement.

The swearing in ceremony marked the largest-ever single intake of new officers to the SBA Police.

Dhekelia Division’s Chief Inspector Marcos Petrou oversaw the challenging recruitment process and revealed this latest tranche of officers has put the SBA Police in a great position.

“By recruiting 32 new officers, the SBA police are now at full strength. We have lost officers in recent years through retirement, but we have now been able to replace them and look ahead to our future, this is great news”.

sba police graduation

New recruit Christos Yerimos from Dherynia said he was looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“There is a lot of excitement to becoming a police officer, but I know it is going to be challenging.

“I have always had the idea of being a police officer in the back of my mind because you get to meet and help people and I already like the new working environment.

“The whole process to get to here has taken almost a year but now I have overcome all of the different stages, I am very excited to get started.”

Turkish Cypriot recruit Gul Akgouchlou, who lives in Famagusta, was equally enthusiastic.

“I am very excited to meet all of these new people. I am really looking forward to starting the job after almost one year of going through the recruitment process. I have studied hard and given it my all and now I am finally here and ready to make a difference,” he said.

 

