Illegal structures operating on a state-owned coastal plot in Protaras were dismantled on Tuesday following a 24-hour directive issued by the Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

As confirmed by the Famagusta district self-government organisation (EOA), the intervention took place on a state-owned parcel within a beach protection zone, where a massage service business had been operating from unauthorised constructions, including a pergola, kiosk and storage unit.

The ministry ordered the immediate demolition, instructing the district administration to “proceed without delay with the necessary actions for the immediate demolition and removal of the illegal structure, within 24 hours of receipt of this letter”.

The land, leased to Paralimni–Deryneia municipality for an annual fee of €5,000, is designated for use solely as a public parking area, with no permission granted for permanent structures or commercial activity.

According to ministry documentation, the enforcement action follows a prolonged administrative dispute over responsibility for removal of the illegal installations.

The ministry said inspections confirmed commercial activity was taking place unlawfully on state land, prompting repeated administrative correspondence before the final order was issued.

The municipality expressed satisfaction with the enforcement action, stating it welcomed steps taken “regarding the enforcement of legality in a property within the beach protection zone in Protaras”.

The municipality had previously maintained that it did not hold licensing or enforcement authority over the site following administrative restructuring, and that intervention required clarification of jurisdiction between state and local bodies.

Ministerial spokesperson Margarita Kyriacou said legislative changes are being examined to ensure faster intervention in cases involving illegal occupation of public land, stating the aim is enforcement “without procedural delay where violations are confirmed”.

The case has also been linked to a broader investigation following complaints of possible corruption and failure of duty relating to the continued operation of the structures since at least 2022.