Further measures to protect the southwestern coasts in the municipalities of Paphos and Ierokipia including 16 breakwaters were at the centre of a meeting at the transport ministry on Tuesday.

According to the municipality of Paphos, a total of 11 parallel and 5 transverse breakwaters are set to be built as part of efforts to protect the coastline.

The breakwaters will extend from Geroskipou to the municipal baths of Paphos, with works expected to begin in March 2027 and a relevant tender to be issued in 2026.

The municipality said that one of the design’s key elements is the access point for transporting quarry materials, which has been designated in the eastern part of Geroskipou’s municipal beach, near the Ezousa river in order to avoid impacting the beaches and local businesses.

The project is regarded as vital as coastal erosion in Paphos has worsened in recent years, resulting in the sea having already devoured substantial portions of the coastline in several areas.