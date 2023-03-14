March 14, 2023

Haemodialysis staff shortage to be plugged by doctors from other hospitals

By Andria Kades00
Nephrologists from public hospitals across Cyprus will be brought in to staff Famagusta general hospital’s hemodialysis unit starting Wednesday, state health services organisation Okypy said on Tuesday.

Okypy’s management visited the hospital as part of an effort to resolve the problem that has been going on for more than two years over staffing issues for the unit.

Okypy said event though they had advertised for a position, it has remained vacant. The transfer is an attempt to temporarily resolve the issue until the department can be adequately staffed.

State doctors’ union Pasyki said the plans and practices implemented so far were “continuously failing, with patients paying the price for it.”

It said the situation at the unit was dire and Okypy’s efforts towards a good communication strategy were not what the organisation should focus on.

