March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrested naked man attacks officers

By Nick Theodoulou00

A naked man who approached a woman in Ayia Napa was arrested four days later but attacked and bit police officers during his arrest.

The case first emerged on March 10 after a 37-year-old resident of the coastal town reported to the police that she was approached late at night by a naked man asking for help.

She explained that the man drove up to her as she was walking along a coastal path and asked to use her phone to dial and find his.

She obliged but the man soon got out of the car and turned out to be completely naked, with the woman then distancing herself from him.

Police then went to the house of the 32-year-old Ayia Napa resident on Tuesday evening after securing an arrest warrant against him.

When officers then attempted to arrest the man – on allegations of indecent exposure and disturbing the peace – he began attacking them, kicking and biting.

Officers received first aid at Famagusta general hospital and were soon discharged.

 

 

Related Posts

Cyprus impacted by Thursday’s Greece airport strike

Nick Theodoulou

Man given three-years in prison for fatal car accident

Antigoni Pitta

Rosemary DiCarlo in Cyprus to discuss stalled Cyprob negotiations

Nikolaos Prakas

Man arrested over alleged crypto scam

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus Airways launches winter schedule, waives booking fees

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Larnaca municipality to participate in Earth Hour

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign