March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus impacted by Thursday’s Greece airport strike

By Nick Theodoulou048
About 30 flights to and from Cyprus will be hit by a 24-hour nationwide strike in Greece, estimated to impact almost 3,000 travellers.

Flights to and from Greek airports will be grounded on Thursday as air traffic controllers and other key airport workers are set to join the strike over the country’s devastating train crash last month.

The strikes in Greece are set to impact five airlines operating from both Paphos and Larnaca airports – understood to be Aegean, Cyprus Airways, Olympic Air and Sky Express.

Pieris Panayi, Hermes airports spokesperson, told Phileleftheros they are currently estimating that 13 arrivals and 13 departures from Larnaca will be impacted, along with two arrivals and two departures from Paphos.

 

