March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister plans to tackle dangerous refugee housing

By Antigoni Pitta00
Õðïõñãüò Åóùôåñéêþí Êùíóôáíôßíïò ÉùÜííïõ
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Wednesday called an urgent meeting on the issues surrounding refugee estates, which is due to take place on Thursday.

The announcement comes just one day after the House refugee committee called for immediate steps to be taken to improve the condition of 43 apartment buildings used by refugees, which were deemed unsuitable and dangerous.

The meeting was convened after a consultation with the president, and will be held at the interior ministry with the participation of officials from the relevant departments, House refugee committee chair Nikos Kettiros, and the heads of the union of municipalities, the Pancyprian refugee union, and scientific and technical chamber Etek.

A source told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that Ioannou has also instructed the department of town planning to prepare scenarios for the urgent management of the issue, in order to immediately draw up a comprehensive plan of actions to be implemented, “without delay with the aim of a comprehensive solution of the problem”.

The terms of the mandate concern a holistic approach to all settlements housing refugees, speeding up the existing timetables and prioritising the cases with the greatest risk, also taking into account the legal issues, which create obstacles to the whole effort.

Sources also said that during the meeting, these legal and procedural issues will be raised, as well as their inclusion in the action plan that will be drawn up, given that the ownership of the buildings does not belong to the state.

There are legal issues due to the granting of title deeds (Greek-Cypriot properties) or lease certificates (Turkish Cypriot properties), the mortgage of residential units and generally due to the ownership status of apartment buildings, it was explained.

 

Related Posts

Cabinet approves bill streamlining strategic investments

Andria Kades

Easter deadline given for lobbying regulations

Nikolaos Prakas

Four CySEC licensed companies banked with SVB and Signature Bank

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bahrain apologises for ‘TRNC’ flag mistake

Nikolaos Prakas

Free dental checks on March 20

Nick Theodoulou

MPs at odds over body cams on police officers

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign