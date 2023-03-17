A minute with Yiota Efthymiou Graphic Designer, Illustrator

Where do you live?

I am from Paphos, but I live in Nicosia, with my husband and son

What did you have for breakfast?

I ate a toast with avocado and I drank a coffee

Describe your perfect day

All days are wonderful, which has been my motto for some time now. Surely some are more relaxed and happier than others, but for me, every day is perfect, if I can share it with the ones I love.

Best book ever read?

The Little Prince. I feel it is like a guide for our entire lives

Best childhood memory?

Summers in the village with my grandma and grandpa

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese and milk

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

This is a good question… If I am alone in the car, which does not happen very often lately, it depends on my mood, but if I have my son in the car with me, I listen to whatever he chooses. Luckily, he has a good taste in music. Haha.

What’s your spirit animal?

An owl. If I was an animal I would want to be a bird, live freely, and have a home in a tree. If I was a bird, I would be an owl, because I love the night and its calm.

What are you most proud of?

The fact that I don’t give up ever. Whatever happens, I will try to find the good in it, and start over again.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

It is not just one scene, but the entire movie Amelie that I love. I love everything in the movie, the images, the music, etc. I am not sure how many times I have watched it.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Freda Kahlo. Her life and her work are inspiring. I would love to meet her and tell her how much I admire her, and that I thank her for everything she has taught me. She was an indomitable woman.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back to a time, when people lived more in tune with nature

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my loved ones

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Do what you want, and do it today, and don’t stress about anything, it’s not worth it. Listen to yourself and always trust your instincts.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

A lack of kindness. I cannot stand the rudeness of some people.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would hug and kiss my family. I would say ‘I love you’ as many times as I could.