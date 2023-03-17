Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC), and TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale attract new investors as Crypto market recovers

The crypto market is always evolving, with peaks and troughs simply natural parts of the market’s fluctuations. And while there have been some hard times for certain forms of cryptocurrency in recent months, the latest news is looking a lot brighter for several coins, like Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC), while the TMS Network (TMSN) presale continues to generate serious hype during the second phase of its presale. Keep reading to find out more.

The rise of TMS Network (TMSN)

A lot of crypto enthusiasts are talking about TMS Network (TMSN), and it’s not hard to see why. TMS Network (TMSN) aims to be the very first decentralized trading platform to allow users to trade without even having to make an account. TMS Network (TMSN) token holders can also earn commissions on the platform’s total trading volume, and demand for TMS Network (TMSN) tokens has risen hugely in recent times.

The first phase of TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale ended on a high, with the value of native TMS Network (TMSN) tokens rising from $0.0046 all the way up to $0.025. That price has continued to surge, recently reaching a new high of $0.047.

With minimal transaction fees and the ability to trade a wide range of digital assets, plus stocks and more, there are lots of reasons to get excited about TMS Network (TMSN), and the presale is the best time to make an investment.

Hopeful investors head to Cardano (ADA)

While TMS Network (TMSN) has been attracting a lot of attention, other tokens have also attracted fresh investment in recent times, like Cardano (ADA). Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized PoS blockchain that aims to offer a simpler and more efficient alternative to PoW systems. The Cardano (ADA) platform launched in 2017 as an Ethereum alternative, and Cardano (ADA) has continued to develop and evolve as the years have gone by.

Recently, Cardano (ADA) ranked second out of all crypto projects in terms of GitHub activity. Cardano (ADA) also added approximately 50,000 new wallets in the month of January, with high levels of whale activity. While the value of Cardano (ADA) is currently hovering around $0.32 and hasn’t seen any real rise, a lot of investors say that this could be a good time to get into Cardano (ADA) before an expected increase later in the year.

Litecoin (LTC) rises in the wake of Ordinal Inscriptions

Litecoin (LTC) has seen a sizable rise in recent days, and it’s believed that this is connected to the development and release of Litecoin (LTC) Ordinals. Litecoin (LTC) is a leading form of cryptocurrency that was formed via a fork in the Bitcoin blockchain back in 2011. Litecoin (LTC) has a lot in common with Bitcoin but has proven to be an interesting alternative coin in its own right, with super speedy processing times.

The recent release of Bitcoin NFTs or Ordinals allowed for a similar spin-off release of Litecoin (LTC) Ordinals in February. The number of Litecoin (LTC) Ordinals has surged since the first one was shared on social media, with around 60,000 inscriptions on Litecoin’s (LTC) blockchain at the latest count. This has positively impacted the value of Litecoin (LTC), which saw a bump in value by around 4% but has since lowered to around $83 at the time of writing.

Conclusion

Overall, there’s a lot of recent activity in Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC), and TMS Network (TMSN), all for totally different reasons. While Cardano (ADA) has drawn in investors due to its consistent development and future potential, Litecoin (LTC) has made waves through the shrewd management of its Ordinals project. However, TMS Network (TMSN) is arguably the most exciting prospect of all, with a value that keeps on rising through the ongoing presale event.



