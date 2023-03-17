March 17, 2023

DiCarlo praises the two negotiators in Cyprus for their work

Visiting UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo commended the two negotiators in Cyprus for the work they are carrying out.

In a message on Twitter issued by UN Cyprus, DiCarlo who met on Thursday with Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou and Turkish Cypriot Special Representative Ergun Olgun, commended them for their hard work and for their support and guidance to the technical committees that improve the daily lives of people in Cyprus.

