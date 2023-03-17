March 17, 2023

Health ministry mistake: eight-year-old should not have been included in flu deaths

Health ministry data published on Thursday over flu deaths wrongly included an eight-year-old child, Dr. Maria Koliou said on Friday.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Koliou said the mistake was due a wrong date of birth that had been registered for a patient.

The health ministry had said 14 people died from the flu in Cyprus in this winter, including an eight-year-old girl who contracted flu type A.

Koliou, an infectious diseases specialist, said that even though the girl’s inclusion in the statistics was wrong, there were still many young people in the 14 dead.

