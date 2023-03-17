March 17, 2023

Norwegian film evenings in Nicosia

Although independent cinema from around the globe does reach the island, it is usually part of international film festivals or seasonal theatre appearances. This month though, the CVAR-Severis Foundation brings two Norwegian films to Nicosia. Mark your calendars for Friday and March 23 to catch film screenings in a museum, and for free.

The King’s Choice will be shown first on Friday at 8pm, taking audiences back to April 1940 when Norway had been invaded by Nazi Germany and the royal family and government fled into the interior. The German envoy to Norway tried to negotiate a surrender and ultimately, the decision on Norway’s future rests with the King.

March 23’s film is titled Psychobitch and tells the story of Frida, who is considered odd, and Marius, the star pupil, who have to work together at school, beginning a turbulent relationship.

The film screenings, which will include subtitles in English, are organised in a collaborative effort between the Norwegian Embassy in Athens, the Friends of Cinema Society, the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) and the Norwegian Film Institute.

 

Norwegian Film Evenings

March 17. The King’s Choice. March 23. Psychobitch. CVAR-Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. In Norwegian, with subtitles in English. Tel: 22-300994

 

