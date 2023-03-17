March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Open call for the PAFIAN Photographers exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
ΑΝΟΙΧΤΗ ΠΡΟΣΚΛΗΣΗ 2023 ΕΚΘΕΣΗ ΠΑΦΙΤΩΝ

The 8th Photo Exhibition of PAFIAN Photographers is set to take place in April, and as with every edition, the purpose of the exhibition is to give the opportunity to photographers living in or who are from Paphos to present their work to the public through an organised exhibition.

This year, CPS-Paphos will organise the exhibition in collaboration with the Volunteerism Coordinate Council of Kato Paphos for the benefit of the Children’s Club and the photos will be sold for €30 each to raise money for the institution’s purposes.

Photographers living in Paphos district or who are from Paphos can participate in the exhibition. The CPS-Paphos will provide materials for the placement of photographs (frames or surfaces), print the photos, provide the space and organise the opening of the exhibition.

Photographers can participate with four printed photographs which will be handed back to the artists after the end of the exhibition. The choice for the photos belongs exclusively to each photographer.

The exhibition opening will take place on Friday, April 21 at the Old Powerhouse Hall and to apply, photographers should send an email to [email protected] or contact the organisers by phone at 99-428868 or 99-807247 by March 30 at the latest.

 

8th Photo Exhibition of PAFIAN Photographers

Photography exhibition of Paphos photographers. April 21-23. Old Powerhouse Hall, Paphos. Submission deadline: March 30, 2023. [email protected]. Tel: 99-428868, 99-807247

Related Posts

Norwegian film evenings in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Where to catch live music this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Midi Modi, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

International School of Paphos takes part in Pancyprian School Theatre Games

Eleni Philippou

Masterclass teaches creatives all about intellectual property

Eleni Philippou

NiMAC presents films by women from Cyprus and the diaspora

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign