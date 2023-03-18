March 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demo planned on Monday over extradition procedures against Kurd

By Nick Theodoulou053
The justice ministry (CNA)

The Kurdish Cultural Centre on Saturday called on the public to join a gathering outside the justice ministry on Monday at 11am to demonstrate against Germany’s extradition request of Kenas Ayas.

According to the group, satisfying Germany’s extradition request will lead to Ayas being handed over to Turkey.

“Our gathering aims to bring attention to the political dimension of the German extradition request,” the group said.

It added that a meeting has been requested for a Kurdish representative to speak with the justice minister.

A Larnaca court on Thursday began extradition hearings in the case of the Kurdish national wanted by German authorities on charges of participating in a terrorist organisation.

The suspect, aged 49, had been arrested at Larnaca airport on Wednesday on the strength of a European arrest warrant requested by Germany.

His lawyer asked for a continuance, for time to translate and review documents sent from Germany and relating to the charges.

The court granted the request, setting the next hearing on Tuesday.

Outside the courtroom around 25 people gathered in support of the suspect. They were holding Kurdish flags and photographs of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan.

According to a statement released by the Kurdish Cultural Centre known as ‘Theofilos’, Ayas been recognised as a political refugee and has been in Cyprus for several years.

 

