March 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Edek office destroyed by fire

By Nick Theodoulou00
fire engine 07
File photo

Edek vowed that it will not kneel before the political underworld as it condemned an attack by arsonists on its office building in Tsiakkilero, Larnaca.

“Behind the cowardly act, there are political motives, as in the arson of the party’s headquarters,” the party said, referring to a previous attack.

The fire services arrived at the scene but announced afterwards that the building was destroyed despite their efforts.

They said the attack happened at about 6am on Saturday.

Related Posts

Some refugee apartment blocks need ‘immediate demolition’

Nick Theodoulou

Labour minister says CoLA will not be abolished

Nick Theodoulou

Trial set for suspected Chlorakas kiosk robber

Nick Theodoulou

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation issues open call for collaborators

Eleni Philippou

Demo planned on Monday over extradition procedures against Kurd

Nick Theodoulou

Limassol marathon gets underway

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign