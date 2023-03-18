March 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man remanded after admitting to stealing from church

By Nick Theodoulou00
A 27-year-old man was remanded for five days by Paphos district court on Saturday over allegations that he robbed a church, stealing €200 and a cross.

The suspect appears to have admitted to the robberies and helped relocate the stolen items, after being arrested for also holding a knife.

The court issued its detention order after it heard that a member of the public identified the suspect near the church and prevented his escape.

Officers soon arrived at the scene, just after 3pm on Friday, and checked his backpack – in which they found various electronic goods which are believed to have been stolen.

