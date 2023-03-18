March 18, 2023

Trial set for suspected Chlorakas kiosk robber

A 23-year-old has been referred straight to Paphos criminal court for a trial to begin on April 11 over charges of robbing a kiosk twice within a week.

Paphos police chief Nikos Tsapis explained on Saturday that the suspect is accused of robbing a kiosk in Chlorakas on March 8 and March 10 – stealing €300 and €400 respectively.

The suspect was apprehended on March 11 after police secured a court warrant and searched his apartment – located near the kiosk.

Hidden in a loudspeaker, officers found a dummy gun – which the suspect allegedly brandished to intimidate the kiosk worker – along with a black balaclava and black gloves. Officers also found €195 in cash, a pair of shoes and black clothes which were taken in as evidence.

The youngster denies any involvement in the robberies.

Chlorakas was hit by a string of kiosk robberies in the past week, with another group suspected of stealing €2,100.

 

