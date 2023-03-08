March 8, 2023

Two kiosks robbed in Chlorakas

Two armed robberies took place in the early hours of Wednesday in Cholarakas with the first kiosk robbed of €400 and the second of €2,100.

The first case took place just before 3am when a masked individual entered a kiosk on Makariou avenue and approached the 50-year-old member of staff. The alleged perpetrator brandished a pistol and demanded money from the till, making off with €400.

Paphos police chief Michalis Nikolaou said that the suspect arrived and left on foot. Officers are to examine CCTV footage from the area and surrounding shops.

The second case occurred about 45 minutes later and took place on Chlorakas avenue, with police alerted to the incident when the 45-year-old member of staff reported the theft of €2,100 to police.

She explained that two masked individuals entered the kiosk wielding bats and demanded the money.

CCTV footage showed the two suspects entering a getaway car which had its license plate numbers obscured by white tape.

