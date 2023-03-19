March 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bikers on annual charity ride converge on Ayia Napa

By Staff Reporter00
Bikers converged on Ayia Napa Sunday morning as part of the 23rd annual ‘Ride of Love’ for children with cancer and the organisation ‘A Dream A Wish’.

Ayia Napa deputy mayor Antonis Christou took part in the event, according to an announcment from the municipality. He also handed over the municipality’s contribution at the town hall.

Welcoming the otorcyclists and the representatives of the charity organisation, Christou congratulated everyone for their efforts to raise awareness in society about the multiple problems faced by children and young people suffering from various forms of cancer as well as for collecting donations.

He assured the support of the municipality to the children and their families who are going through this difficult ordeal.

The annual bike ride is spread over five days each year in March and moves from district to district.

 

