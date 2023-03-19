The best penny Cryptos for your Wallet: DigiToads, Tron, Fetch.ai, Calvaria, Cardano, Metropoly, and Fight Out

The world of cryptocurrency investment is a vast and ever-evolving landscape, offering investors numerous opportunities to capitalize on the latest trends and technological innovations. One such trend that has gained popularity in recent years is penny cryptocurrencies. These digital assets, as mentioned before, are cryptocurrencies that trade at a very low price, typically less than $1.

Although investing in penny cryptocurrencies can be a high-risk venture, it also presents the potential for high rewards. Many investors find these assets appealing, as they provide an affordable entry point into the market with the chance for significant returns.

This article will delve into seven penny cryptocurrencies that show promise for high price appreciation: DigiToads, Tron, Fetch.ai, Calvaria, Cardano, Metropoly, and Fight Out.

DigiToads (TOADS) – Will Toads Overcome Dogs?

DigiToads is an innovative play-to-earn DeFi platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, offering a unique gaming experience through its meme coin, TOADS. The platform’s native token is designed to provide a range of benefits to users, including rewards for staking and participating in games inside the Swamp metaverse.

With a deflationary supply and an auto-burn mechanism, the platform ensures the scarcity of the token and increases its value over time, making it an attractive investment opportunity for early adopters.

One of the most striking features of DigiToads is its captivating Swamp metaverse, which integrates an interactive Web3 game. Users can participate in battles, compete for rankings on the leaderboard, and engage in on-chain trading contests, all while earning stunning rewards. The platform’s game mechanics are designed to incentivize user engagement, with high-quality graphics and an immersive experience that keeps players returning for more.

The platform’s team is doxxed, adding an extra layer of transparency and credibility to the project. Additionally, Coinsult, a leading auditing company, has thoroughly reviewed smart contracts, ensuring their robustness and security.

DigiToads’ presale has recently gone live, allowing interested parties to invest in the project before its official launch. The presale model suggests that the token’s price will increase tenfold, making early investment particularly lucrative for interested parties. Additionally, the presale features attractive giveaways that aim to keep the community engaged and satisfied throughout the development journey.

What should you know about Tron?

To its core, Tron is an emerging blockchain-based platform with big plans for the entertainment sector. It plans to establish a worldwide free content entertainment network using blockchain and decentralized storage.

Since the Tron network eliminates the need for middlemen, creators can now accept cryptocurrency payments directly from their fans. Generally, Tron’s blockchain is viewed as a secure, dependable, and efficient method of data storage, making it appealing to businesses.

The Tron network’s native digital token, TRX, is used to purchase access to the network’s various services, including transactions, smart contracts, and decentralized applications. Plus, with a price of around $0.06, TRX is a top-penny cryptocurrency for 2023.

How Fetch.ai plans to transform the Digital Economy?

Fetch.ai is an AI-powered blockchain platform aiming to establish a truly distributed digital economy. All of these actions and decisions are being made by digital agents. Fetch.ai eliminates the need for expensive middlemen by using smart contracts and autonomous agents to develop peer-to-peer applications.

Fetch.ai has many real-world uses, including in the energy trading and logistics industries. The platform has partnered with notable businesses and institutions, such as BMW and Cambridge University.

Efforts like these show that Fetch.ai could eventually become widely used in the real world. For its services, Fetch.ai accepts FET tokens as payment. In addition, investors can stake FET tokens for a passive income stream. Top cryptocurrency exchanges, like eToro, currently sell FET tokens for nearly $0.44 each.

Calvaria’s ambitions and features

Calvaria is yet another new cryptocurrency venture based on the play-to-earn model. Cards (created as NFTs) are used in this strategic card game. Each player will compete with the others by amassing a deck of cards with the highest possible combined attributes and then strategically playing those cards.

Calvaria gives out RIA tokens to winners of its games. Ownership of NFT cards and other in-game assets is a major selling point for Calvaria. Each NFT card has a different market value because of its characteristics.

Those curious about Calvaria have the option to download a free demo. Players must spend real money on RIA tokens and NFT cards before making money on Calvaria. Combat can be entered in this way as well.

Why should you invest in Cardano?

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform designed to improve distributed applications’ reliability, scalability, and long-term viability. It employs a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and a novel two-layer architecture to accomplish this. The settlement layer of Cardano is in charge of handling ADA transactions, and the computation layer is made to accommodate smart contracts and distributed applications.

Using a ” staking mechanism,” Cardano incentivizes users to participate actively in the network. Staking one’s ADA tokens in a wallet allows users to participate in the network’s security infrastructure and earn rewards by ensuring the integrity of financial transactions. Cardano additionally intends to implement decentralized governance mechanisms enabling users to vote on proposals and contribute to the platform’s growth.

Metropoly – First Web3 Real Estate marketplace

Metropoly is one of the best pennies-per-coin cryptocurrencies to purchase in 2023 because it has created a platform that makes it simple to purchase real estate for $100. As a means of democratizing access to the real estate market, Metropoly facilitates the purchase of real estate-backed NFTs that provide investors with a positive cash flow.

Regarding real estate and practicality, Metropoly is the first NFT marketplace in the world. In a matter of seconds and with as little as $100, users of the NFT Marketplace can begin investing in real estate. In the case of fractional ownership, this is accomplished by selling off tiny individual shares of the property.

All of the properties in the portfolio are managed by the Metropoly team, so investors in the NFTs receive passive income. They handle all necessary repairs and ensure the building always has a tenant who pays the monthly rent.

Fight Out – Hit The gym in the Metaverse

Fight Out, the newest entrant in the move-to-earn industry, aspires to set new standards. It’s a reward system for people who work out at home or in a gym.

Users who sign up for Fight Out are given a unique NFT avatar. The user’s fitness levels are reflected in the avatar, which serves as a representation of them in the Fight Out metaverse. For instance, an athlete’s strength rating goes up after a strength training session.

The Fight Out metaverse also hosts various virtual combat leagues and tournaments. Users’ success in these fictitious contests is proportional to the fitness levels of their avatars.

Around its launch, Fight Out will purchase 20 physical gyms, with future expansion plans calling for even more openings. Athletes from the Fight Out community can meet up in person and train at these gyms. The gyms will offer both live classes and the ability to record workout videos for later viewing.

The FGHT currency can be used within the Fight Out platform. The current presale price is $0.02245. Only 10% of the token supply will be available on exchanges, so investors will have a short opportunity to buy this under-budget asset.

Bottom line

The ultimate goal of investing in any asset is to make a profit. The seven penny cryptos mentioned in this article can be a great option for investors looking to make a modest return. These cryptos offer good potential gains at a small cost and should be utilized as a part of a diversified portfolio.

DigiToads, Tron, Fetch.ai, Calvaria, Cardano, Metropoly, and Fight Out have unique advantages that set them apart from other cryptos and could make them highly profitable investments. With careful research and consideration, investing in these penny cryptos could help people create a portfolio that offers substantial growth potential in the future.

