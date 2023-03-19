March 19, 2023

Woman arrested after nearly 17kg of cannabis found in luggage

A woman aged 33 was arrested at Larnaca airport on Saturday night after police said they found almost 17 kilos of cannabis in her luggage, they said.

They did not provide information on where the flight originated.

According to police, the 16.8 kilos of drugs were found divided into 13 plastic bags during a customs check on the woman’s luggage.

She faces charges of drugs smuggling, illegal possession and intent to supply.

