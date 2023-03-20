March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Advisory council for president

By Staff Reporter00
comment christos1 nikos christodoulides says that his aim is to resume the negotiation process 1024x596
Nikos Christodoulides

President Nicos Christodoulides on Monday assigned to a former supreme court judge the task of preparing a proposal on the operation of an advisory council which will recommend names for certain positions in the broader public sector.

A statement from the president’s office said that Christodoulides met at the palace with George Arestis, a former supreme court judge. Arestis also served on the European Court of Justice from 2004 to 2014.

Creating an advisory council was part of Christodoloulides’ election campaign manifesto.

The statement added that the establishment of an advisory council “comes within the context of participatory democracy and reform of institutions”.

The body will comprise “personalities of high standing” and will have the responsibility for preparing an appointments list, which it will submit to the government.

Initially the council will have jurisdiction over appointments to semi-governmental organisations.

“Based on the advisory council’s recommendations, the executive will appoint the members of semi-governmental organisations. The list of persons, whom the council will recommend, will arise from an open process of calls for expressions of interest.”

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Pelekanos announces his candidacy for Disy vice-president

Katerina Nicolaou

Meet the Hallouminati: celebrating Cyprus’ past

Alix Norman

Kurds protest Germany’s extradition request of politician in Cyprus (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman remanded over church thefts following arrest of husband

Iole Damaskinos

State doctors call for action to ensure public hospitals’ viability

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign