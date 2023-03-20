March 20, 2023

Cyprus’ lenders begin 14th post-programme surveillance mission

The Finance Ministry on Monday said that Cyprus’ lenders, the European Commission, the ECB and the International Monetary Fund, began the 14th post-programme surveillance of the Cypriot economy

According to the Ministry, the surveillance will conclude on March 22 and assess Cyprus’ economic, fiscal and financial performance.

In this context, the mission of the EC, the ECB and the IMF will hold meetings with the Cypriot authorities, discussing issues relating to fiscal and financial concerns, as well as broader issues such as the labour market, tourism and health.

According to the Ministry, in view of the situation to do with the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine and relevant sanctions against Russia, the post-programme surveillance will discuss the impact on the Cypriot economy.

Cyprus exited its financial assistance programme in March 2016 after receiving €7.3 billion (€6.3 bl from the ESM and €1 bl from the IMF) which was lower than the initial financial assistance package. Post-programme surveillance missions will continue bi-annually until Cyprus repays 75 per cent of the financial assistance.

On February 2020 Cyprus repaid the aid by the IMF in full with the loan by the ESM pending.

