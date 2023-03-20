March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Increased broadband through a voucher scheme

By Nikolaos Prakas00
broadband

Cyprus on Monday notified the European Commission of a voucher scheme aimed at increasing the provision of broadband services through the existing infrastructure, ensuring wide availability of high-speed broadband services.

The scheme will run until the end of June 2025 and has a total budget of €12 million and will be partially financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RESF) following the approval of the Cyprus plan by the EU commission and its approval by the EU council.

As the plan was adopted on December 12, 2022, the aid will take the form of vouchers for households that do not have a connection with a download speed of at least 100 Megabits per second (Mbps).

The voucher will cover part of the cost of installation and the first 12 months of subscription to broadband services that provide data download speeds of at least 200 Mbps. In this context, 82,000 households are expected to benefit. All broadband service providers capable of providing such services will be eligible.

 

