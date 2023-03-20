Market sentiments suggest Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and RenQ Finance (RENQ) will be the top gainers of 2023

The economic doom facing the major economy of the world has shifted the sentiments surrounding the Crypto market; having tanked greatly in 2022, Cryptocurrencies like Cardano, Shiba Inu, and RenQ Finance are set to be the top gainers of 2023 having seen bullish market sentiments in recent times.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a decentralized blockchain platform that promises to give decentralized applications and smart contracts a safer and more sustainable foundation.

Cardano was created by IOHK, a renowned blockchain research and development company, and leverages the Ouroboros proof-of-stake consensus algorithm to accomplish energy efficiency and scalability.

The multi-layered architecture of the platform, which divides its compute layer from its settlement layer, is one of Cardano’s core characteristics. Smart contracts can be created in several programming languages and executed on various tiers, allowing for greater flexibility.

Cardano has been rising greatly in 2023 having seen a 4% rise in the last 24 hours and a YTD return of 44%.

Shiba Inu (INU)

Shiba Inu is a meme-based cryptocurrency that was developed in August 2020. The project intends to provide a decentralized substitute for current bitcoin exchanges with an emphasis on neighborhood engagement and philanthropic endeavors.

ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange used by SHIB, enables users to swap various tokens and stake their holdings in exchange for rewards. Despite the project having a sizable following thanks to its social media presence and branding that is based on memes, it is still a highly speculative asset with a high level of volatility and risk.

In 2023, SHIB is experiencing a bullish sentiment and has already gained over 30% in the market, earning its place as a top gainer.

However, RenQ Finance is also showing promising potential as a top gainer in the cryptocurrency market. With its impressive ongoing presale stages, RenQ Finance has already surpassed the $2.6 million mark in just the third stage, and its positive sentiment is attracting more investors to the RENQ token.

RenQ Finance (RENQ)

RenQ Finance is a DeFi platform that enables users to develop new financial products and asset classes based on blockchain-based assets. RenQ Finance gives all DeFi users transparency, security, and fairness through autonomous smart contracts, allowing them to own total control over their assets and avert liquidity problems.

RenQ Finance’s hybrid infrastructure model distinguishes it from other DeFi platforms. The DeFi community has access to institutional, liquid, and slippage-free trading thanks to the combination of on-chain and off-chain infrastructure on RenQ. A speed benefit comparable to centralized perpetual exchanges is provided by the off-chain order book. The RenQ platform uses an aggregation protocol to spread a single trading transaction across numerous DEXs to get the most competitive rates. RenQ obtains liquidity from different exchanges.

RenQ Finance provides traders with large leverage of up to 100x along with a sizable position volume and a narrow spread, which reduces the spread when compared to AMM models. The platform also has a governance portal where users can suggest protocol improvements, and it is cross-chain interoperable, enabling communication between largely autonomous blockchains. For consumers to secure their keys and money, RenQ Finance additionally provides 2FA security alternatives.

RenQ Finance is unique in its approach to decentralized finance. With its off-chain order book and hybrid infrastructure, the platform offers users a diverse and welcoming environment where they can maintain total control over their assets. In addition, RenQ Finance provides a compelling alternative to traditional lending, with a speed and liquidity advantage over other DeFi platforms. The platform’s substantial position volume, small spread, and high leverage are particularly appealing to traders.

Furthermore, RenQ Finance’s governance portal and cross-chain compatibility give users flexibility and control over the platform’s development. Overall, RenQ Finance is positioned to be a top gainer in the 2023 market.

Visit the links below for more information about RenQ Finance (RENQ):

Website: https://renq.io

Whitepaper: https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more