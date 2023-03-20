March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pelekanos announces his candidacy for Disy vice-president

By Katerina Nicolaou01
pelekanos
Former government spokesman Marios Pelekanos

Former government spokesman Marios Pelekanos has announced his candidacy for the position of vice-president of Disy.

His candidacy follows the ones by Disy’s MPs, Fotini Tsiridou and Savia Orphanidou for the three positions of vice presidents ahead of party elections in May.

In a Monday morning post on his personal social media account, Pelekanos noted that “with the sole purpose of contributing, with my experience and knowledge, to this collective effort that aims to give new momentum to the party, I put before you my candidacy for the position of vice-president.”

Noting that the election of Anita Demetriou as party leader marks a new page in the history of the party, Pelekanos pointed out the need for unity and responsibility in a bid to continue “the leading course recorded by the Democratic Rally since its foundation, contributing over time to the progress and prosperity of our citizens and our country”.

“Today, more than ever before, we are called upon to defend and strengthen this course of the full contribution of the party to the country, in the midst of a process of renewal,” he added.

He called on his fellow Disy members to vote for him as “a tried and tested choice”.

Meanwhile, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, MP Efthymios Diplaros and former MP Michalis Sophocleous have announced that they are running for the position of the party’s deputy leader. Former Minister Yiannis Karousos is also expected to announce his candidacy for the position of the deputy, according to media sources.

Related Posts

Meet the Hallouminati: celebrating Cyprus’ past

Alix Norman

Kurds protest Germany’s extradition request of politician

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman remanded over church thefts following arrest of husband

Iole Damaskinos

State doctors call for action to ensure public hospitals’ viability

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

New tax payment site to go online next week

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign