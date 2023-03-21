March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for shoplifting in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs
File photo

Police in Paphos on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for three incidents of theft from a supermarket.

According to the police, employees alerted them to the latest attempted theft of various items from a Paphos supermarket on the same day.

Investigations identified the man as also having stolen alcoholic drinks on two previous occasions earlier in March.

Police arrived at the scene where the 25-year-old had started shouting and causing concern to employees who had approached him.

He was immediately arrested for the offense of causing a public disturbance and taken into custody.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s Weather: Mainly clear

Staff Reporter

Police warn of ‘doctor’ scam resurgence

Iole Damaskinos

Cypriots divided on how easy it is to start a new business

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man arrested for extortion in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tender process for the revamp of Pattichion park in Larnaca

Katerina Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign