March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Remand over protection racket claims

By Gina Agapiou00

A 38-year-old man was remanded on Tuesday on suspicion of threatening a Limassol resident to pay him thousands of euros to secure his property.

Limassol police said a 33-year-old man complained that the suspect visited his workshop along with another unidentified person on March 14 demanding to be paid €2,000 every month for the provision of protection at his premises.

The suspect claimed he was acting on behalf of a third party.

Two days later, an unknown man called the 33-year-old telling him they need to meet and talk. This phone call, police said, is being investigated in relation to the initial threats made by the arrested suspect.

Police arrested the wanted suspect on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Limassol district court remanded him for six days.

