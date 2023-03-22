European Artistic Craft Days come to old Nicosia

The Institut National des Métiers d’Art will hold European Artistic Craft Days celebrating craft processes in various countries and one Nicosia studio joins the agenda with free workshops. Threading Stories tucked away between the old buildings of Trikoupi Street in old Nicosia will open its studio doors between March 27 and April 2. Visitors will be able to explore exhibited pieces which demonstrate textile weaving and their story and join four free workshops.
Studio tours and demonstrations will also take place during the European Artistic Craft Days as Threading Stories aspires to share its commitment to craft practices, educate participants and visitors, encourage knowledge exchange and spark curiosity. Three different workshops will take place, for adults and children alike. The Material Exploration workshop will kick events off on March 28 between 4pm and 6pm. Then two Weaving Workshops will continue on March 30 (5pm-7pm) and April 1 (11am-1pm), while the Traditional Processes workshop happens on March 31 (5pm-7pm).
The Weaving workshops will explore weaving in all forms. Using an in-house design of a table loom, participants will have the opportunity to practice basic weaving techniques and create a small collection of samples. The workshops will also introduce tapestry weaving techniques and fibre art.
Next, during the Material Exploration workshops, participants will have the opportunity to experiment with various fibres and natural dyes. Using the studio facilitators’ knowledge of locally sourced natural dyes, participants will be able to observe and sample a variety of colours using linen, cotton, and silk textiles.
Finally, the Traditional Processes workshops explore storytelling within craft, presenting traditional patterns, motifs and symbols that narrate a story or reveal a message. The activity will encourage participants to create their own patterns or symbols and integrate them into their work.
Threading Stories – European Artistic Craft Days
Free textile weaving workshops, studio tours and demonstrations. March 28-April 2. To book: [email protected]. Tel: 99-874235. www.threadingstories.org