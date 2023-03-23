Cyprus 4.0: “Women Igniting Leadership”

March 23, 2023

Get your complimentary copy of ‘Cyprus 4.0′ with your Sunday Mail (Cyprus Mail) this Sunday, March 26, 2023. “Women Igniting Leadership.”
Meet the Women pioneers who are shaping Cyprus’ evolving political, business, and societal landscape. A dynamic group of women who have shown the business world that they have what it takes to be a driving force in their respective fields, while shifting the narrative, and paving the way for the next generation of female leaders.

