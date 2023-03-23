March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Global Money Week 2023 wants to empower young people in Cyprus

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0116
cyprus business now central bank of cyprus conference lagarde

The Global Money Week 2023 has begun in Cyprus, with the Central Bank of Cyprus coordinating the initiative, according to an announcement released on Wednesday.

This annual global campaign is held concurrently worldwide during the week of March 20 to 26, 2023.

The aim of the campaign is to increase awareness and empower young people with financial knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviours to make informed financial decisions for their financial well-being.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) is the coordinator of the Global Money Week in Cyprus, and the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Finance, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other institutions, including higher education institutions, non-profit organisations, and professional associations, are involved.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Watching My Money, Building for My Future,” and it focuses on proper personal financial planning training. The campaign comprises a series of targeted initiatives and actions in education and the wider public.

As part of Global Money Week 2023, there will be information campaigns, educational screenings, lectures for teachers, presentations in schools, visits and discussions with young people, and seminars and conferences with distinguished speakers.

Furthermore, informative materials and videos will be posted in the educational community. For the first time, primary schools have been included in the campaign, in addition to high schools and technical schools.

Simultaneously, open seminars and lectures, training guide publications, and knowledge quizzes are planned for the general public to inform them about the benefits of financial literacy and its contribution to the well-being of individuals, families, and society.

Related Posts

Cyprus 4.0: “Women Igniting Leadership”

Paul Lambis

Cyprus marine centre hosts shipping stakeholders for new project

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

What is the European Union AI Act?

Reuters News Service

Meth use up in Limassol, Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign