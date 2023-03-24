March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
European footballSport

Bayern Munich sack coach Nagelsmann

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: bundesliga bayer leverkusen v bayern munich
Julian Nagelsmann took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to their 10th German title in a row last season

Bayern Munich have fired their coach Julian Nagelsmann, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was in charge when Bayern lost 2-1 at Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday and Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to their 10th German title in a row last season.

They play Manchester City next month in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Related Posts

Kane savours magic moment as he becomes England’s top scorer

Reuters News Service

Athletics-World governing body bans transgender women athletes

Reuters News Service

France looks to AI-powered surveillance to secure Olympics

Reuters News Service

Germany must take one step at a time as Euro 2024 looms, says Goetze

Reuters News Service

Ronaldo talks up Saudi league’s competitiveness

Reuters News Service

Djokovic: no regrets about missing US events over COVID vaccine status

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign