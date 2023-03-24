March 24, 2023

Coronavirus: Four deaths and over 1,000 new cases in last week

Another 1,047 new Covid-19 infections were traced in the last week, the health ministry said on Friday, also recording four people dying from the virus in just five days.

The deaths concerned three men aged 81, 78 and 91 who died on March 16, 17 and 18 respectively, and an 89-year-old woman who died on March 20.

This brings the death toll to 1,345 according to the health ministry’s report.

It added that there are 42 people hospitalised with coronavirus, two of whom are intubated in serious condition.

The new cases were traced from a total of 57,858 rapid and PCR tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.81 per cent.

To date, 654,714 coronavirus cases have been detected in Cyprus.

 

