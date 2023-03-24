Doubt thrown on murder charge as results of second autopsy on Aphrodite’s Rock death to be handed over today

The second autopsy carried out on the body of the 28-year-old Lesya Bykova who was found dead near Aphrodite’s Rock earlier this month appears to exonerate her boyfriend who is expected to be released from custody on Friday.

No evidence of strangulation or sexual abuse that could incriminate the 31-year-old man were found in the second autopsy which will be delivered to the Attorney-General on Friday, police spokesman Christos Andreou said early in the morning.

Media reported that the results identify a fracture of the hyoid bone, a finding of the preliminary report of the first autopsy, which however alone could not have caused the death of the 28-year-old.

It did not reveal any suffocating symptoms that would suggest strangulation and the neck’s hyoid bone appears to have been broken when the woman fell from a great height. There also appeared to be no signs of sexual abuse, evidence that first led the police authorities to arrest and detain the expatriate, who claimed from the outset that it was an accident.

Bykova’s partner was arrested and remains in custody following the results of the first autopsy, which concluded there were signs of sexual abuse and strangulation. He was with her when she was found dead on March 11 and has since then given contradictory statements as to what happened that day at Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite’s Rock).

Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said the file of the case will be delivered to the AG. This includes the results of some scientific tests that were expected but also the second autopsy result “the content of which is not to be announced”, the officer said.

The second autopsy was carried out by Greek medical examiner Chara Spiliopoulou in the presence of state pathologists Angeliki Papeta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou, and former state pathologist Marios Matsakis representing the 31-year-old suspect.

Meanwhile, the remand of the 31-year-old suspect which had been renewed for another three days expires on Friday.

In its decision to renew the remand on Tuesday, the court said not renewing the remand could adversely affect the investigative work of police as the suspect could influence witnesses from whom statements are expected to be taken, or destroy evidence that is being sought.

There is also the possibility of him fleeing to areas not controlled by the Republic, it added.

According to head of the investigation Kyriakos Charalambous, the charges the 31-year-old faces at this stage are premeditated murder, rape, femicide, sexual abuse by penetration, forced sexual penetration, kidnapping and giving false information to the police.

Charalambous told the court the suspect gave officers different, contradicting information as to how and where the victim fell and his actions after that.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect showed them four different spots from where the victim allegedly fell, which had a considerable distance between them.

Initially, the 31-year-old indicated a point from which he claimed he climbed through to reach the beach, which he said was very steep, but then changed his tune to say that he did not remember the exact point from which he climbed up and down.

He added that in his statement the suspect had said the victim was taking photos of the view, when previously he had said she was trying to take a selfie.

He also told the police that he left his phone to charge in his car while he went to the restaurant at Petra tou Romiou, which contrasted his official statement, where he said that he went to his workplace in Timi and then to the house of his work supervisor.