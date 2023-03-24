March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Imposters pretending to be EAC employees scamming consumers

By Nikolaos Prakas00
eac

The electricity authority (EAC) on Friday warned consumers to be cautious of people posing as agents of the authority, who are scamming people for money.

According to an announcement from the EAC, the scammers are cutting electricity to buildings or homes and then telling the consumer to pay up to restore power.

The EAC said that it has nothing to do with these individuals and called on consumers to be particularly careful.

The authority added that an interruption of the electricity supply occurs when there is a breakdown in the electricity network that affects a wider area, or there is a planned outage for which affected consumers are informed beforehand, or when a problem occurs with the fuse or an EAC microswitch for which people should call their technical services.

Also, EAC said that power is only cut if a bill is not paid, but consumers are also told beforehand.

Related Posts

Government will submit new CoLA proposal ‘once conditions allow’

Andria Kades

Central Bank revises projected growth for 2023 to 2.6 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

AG appeals lenient sentence for road crash that caused three deaths

Jonathan Shkurko

Jail and fines for failure to take safety measures at construction site

Nikolaos Prakas

Suspect in woman’s fall released following second post-mortem (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Ayia Napa to host environmental documentary screening

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign