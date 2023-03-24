March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

UAE Embassy event marks International Day of Forests, World Water Day

By Press Release00
UAE Embassy in Cyprus logo

To mark the International Day of Forests (March 21) and World Water Day (March 22), the UAE Embassy in Nicosia organised a cultural and educational event for children, to highlight the importance of preserving the environment.

H.E. Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus, spoke about the importance of environmental conservation and natural resource management, noting the UAE’s contributions in this field in the run-up to its hosting COP28 in November 2023.

H.E. Al Suwaidi also addressed the importance of food and water security, and the need to educate youth on this issue to ensure a sustainable future for coming generations.

