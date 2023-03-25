Cyprus Business Now

Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis this week visited the Limassol regional tourism board (Etal), pledging to provide solutions to longstanding issues in the district.

The meeting, which also saw the participation of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides, was the minister’s latest visit in a string of meetings with regional associations across Cyprus.

The minister described the discussion as being of substance, before expressing his admiration for the actions and initiatives taken by the board to promote the city’s tourism industry.

“Etal, as seen in the presentation given to us, has been moving for some years in the direction of digital transformation, which is something very beneficial for the tourism of our country”, Koumis said.

He noted that the board has also progressed in the creation of attractions, which is something that is always recommended for the further development of tourism.

“They have carried out a series of other actions that are very beneficial for tourism and we must congratulate them and promise them that we will be by their side, to the extent that the responsibilities and credits of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism allow, in order to promote solutions to the problems that concern tourism in the city and the district of Limassol,” the minister added.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) this week announced that it has concluded its transition to the new T2 payment system, launched by the Eurosystem on March 20, 2023.

In addition, the CBC said that the banks operating in Cyprus, as well as the four Cypriot subsidiary systems, have also followed suit.

The new T2 payment system, which replaced TARGET2 as the new real-time settlement system (RTGS), settles payments related to Eurosystem monetary policy operations, as well as interbank and commercial transactions, and offers modernised and efficient services to the organisations and stakeholders active in the market.

“The CBC, in its capacity as the National Central Bank of the Eurosystem, exercised a leading role throughout the project in order to ensure the timely readiness of the Cypriot financial market for the transition to the new system,” the announcement said.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Friday, March 24 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 106.66 points at 13:04 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 1.85 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 64.48 points, representing a drop of 1.80 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €90,840.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main fell by 2.60 per cent, while the alternative and hotel indexes rose by 1.57 per cent and 0.46 per cent respectively. The investment firm index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-6.64 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-0.6 per cent), Petrolina Holdings (no change), Pandora (-5.88 per cent), and Vassiliko Cement Works PLC (-9.16 per cent).