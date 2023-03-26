March 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Congratulations for exposing cemetery tax

By CM Reader's View01
letter cemetry 1205928

Congratulations to Mr Andreas Gregoriades for at last exposing this cemetery tax which according to his lawyer is not a tax but a levy which Oroklini council has imposed to purchase land for a cemetery (Court decision opens Pandora’s box on cemetery tax, Cyprus Mail, March 18).

Like Mr Gregoriades, we have already made private arrangements. In our case it is for cremation, so why do we have to pay Kouklia council a cemetery tax when we will not require burial plots?

It would be good to think that the promised crematorium would materialise before our need to pollute the atmosphere by bodies having to be flown long distances.

Julia Hope,
Kouklia

Related Posts

UN Climate Report: clutching at straws

Gwynne Dyer

Deposit rates to rise but not just yet

Kyriacos Iacovides

Our View: Unlike his predecessors, Christodoulides did well to revive EU interest in the Cyprus problem

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Sustainability: coming for your BBQ

Patroclos

Boris Johnson too toxic to return to high office

Alper Ali Riza

Our View: Suspects in house remand pose a threat

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign