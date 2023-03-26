Kafka’s Red Peter on Cyprus stage

Man’s development from ape to human is chronicled by bicommunal theatre group finds ELENI PHILIPPOU
Scorching satire and criticism of the course and evolution of man is what Antilogos Theatre presents next in its adaptation of Franz Kafka’s texts centering the famous monkey Red Peter. The Cypriot theatre company and Neocles Neocleous introduce Red Peter differently and take his story on a tour across three Cypriot cities. Premiering in Nicosia on Saturday, where it will be based, the play will also travel to Limassol and Ayia Napa for stand-alone performances.
The play is based on the iconic short stories of the Czech author A Report to an Academy, The Crisis and The Metamorphosis. Neocleous’ theatrical adaptation follows the structure of one of Kafka’s three short stories, A Report to an Academy, where the path of the mutation of an ape to man is recorded. The character will be played by two actors, a Greek-speaking and a Turkish-speaking Cypriot – utilising the symbolic way and style of writing of Kafka’s short stories and bringing it to the local reality. Though the performances will all be presented in Greek, surtitles in Turkish and Greek will accompany the acting.
The story follows Red Peter, who speaks before a scientific conference and describes his former life as an ape. His story begins in a West African jungle, in which a hunting expedition shoots and captures him. Caged on a ship for his voyage to Europe, he finds himself for the first time without the freedom to move as he wishes. Needing to escape from this situation, he studies the habits of the crew, and imitates them with surprising ease. Upon arriving in Europe, the ape realises that he is faced with a choice between ‘the Zoological Garden or the Music Hall’ and devotes himself to becoming human enough to become an able performer.
After the Nicosia premiere at Satiriko Theatre, Red Peter will be presented in Limassol at Rialto Theatre on April 11. Before that, however, as part of the Quarter of Theatre Performances of the Municipality of Ayia Napa event, Antilogos Theatre’s play will be presented in the town on Wednesday. Then, it will return to its base in Nicosia for weekend performances.
Red Peter
Play adaptation of Franz Kafka’s texts. By Antilogos Theatre. Premiere: April 1. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. Every Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm until end of April. March 29. Ayia Napa. April 11. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek with surtitles in Turkish and Greek. €10-13. Tel: 99-251331. www.soldoutticketbox.com