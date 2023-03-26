March 26, 2023

Paphos police searching for 27 yr old suspect wanted for two burglaries

Paphos police are looking for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with burglaries at two holiday homes in the village of Pitokkopo, authorities said on Sunday.

According to authorities, the suspect is alleged to have broken into two homes in the area from the main entrance.

Police received an anonymous tip on Thursday about the incident, after an alarm went off in one of the homes.

Arriving at the scene, police found that the home had been broken into, while during their investigations they met a British expat at the neighbouring house, who claimed his home had also been broken into, after the alarm went off.

Police found that the expat’s home had also been broken into, and he informed the police that the suspect also stole a number of items, including a television and a speaker.

Police said that the door lock and the CCTV camera were also broken.

According to authorities, during their investigations they received testimony about a suspicious car in the area, which police found belongs to a 27-year-old man.

Police are searching for the suspect.

