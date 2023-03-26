March 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Registration of nurses makes no sense

By CM Reader's View01
letters 1

I agree with your editorial ‘Shortage of nurses not the problem; the system is’ (Cyprus Mail, March 22). From first-hand experience, another problem is that the Nursing Council registration system doesn’t help either.

An original diploma from South Africa and registration with SANC is not enough to convince the Nursing Council here that you are qualified. Also, the registration process, and periodic renewal system is costly.

My wife is Cypriot and speaks Greek fluently but can’t register because she is unable to get her study transcripts from South Africa. She qualified many years ago and is extremely experienced.

Shaun Colli

